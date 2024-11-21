Pathstone Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 202.5% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UL. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %

Unilever stock opened at $57.57 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.