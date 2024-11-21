Pathstone Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Zoetis by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,387.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $175.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.47.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

