Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Plains GP worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.81 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

