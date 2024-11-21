Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $11.91 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910,060 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $102.08 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day moving average is $105.14.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

