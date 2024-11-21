Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $12.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,045 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $55.42 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,624 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

