Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $12.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.37.

BA stock opened at $146.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.79. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

