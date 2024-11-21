Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,765 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

