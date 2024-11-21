Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 267.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $1,293.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,364.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,319.02. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $949.99 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $75.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,461.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

