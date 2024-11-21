Pathstone Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 581,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

PHG opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.