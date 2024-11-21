Pathstone Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,188.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,175.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,098.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,255.30. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

