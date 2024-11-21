Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 428,411 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,411 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSM stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $6.38.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

