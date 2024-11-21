Pathstone Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FI. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $217.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.