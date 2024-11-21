Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 35,157 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,157 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 894,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after acquiring an additional 229,261 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 147,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.68 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

