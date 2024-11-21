Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 7,472 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CMG opened at $58.88 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

