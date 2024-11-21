Paul Paradis Sells 4,026 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,846 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,400. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sezzle Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $390.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 8.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $454.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 129.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEZL. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

