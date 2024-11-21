Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Insider Naguib Kheraj Purchases 28,000 Shares

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) insider Naguib Kheraj bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £71,400 ($90,345.44).
Petershill Partners Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Petershill Partners stock opened at GBX 254.50 ($3.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,106.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 220.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.90. Petershill Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 141.40 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 264.50 ($3.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 6.11.
Petershill Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,217.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on PHLL
Petershill Partners Company Profile
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Petershill Partners
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.