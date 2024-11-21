Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Insider Naguib Kheraj Purchases 28,000 Shares

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) insider Naguib Kheraj bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £71,400 ($90,345.44).

Petershill Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Petershill Partners stock opened at GBX 254.50 ($3.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,106.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 220.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.90. Petershill Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 141.40 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 264.50 ($3.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Petershill Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,217.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHLL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.10) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

