PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

NYSE PCG opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. PG&E has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $21.51.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in PG&E by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 11.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

