PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 922,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,181 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $11,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 313.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 251,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 190,648 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 108,756 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at $355,000.

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $13.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 10.08%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

