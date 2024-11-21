POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

POET Technologies stock opened at C$5.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 6.71. POET Technologies has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.12.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

