POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
POET Technologies Price Performance
POET Technologies stock opened at C$5.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 6.71. POET Technologies has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.12.
POET Technologies Company Profile
