Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 21,932 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 419,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

