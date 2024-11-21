Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 2,493 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $14,229,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 78.6% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 83,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 26.3% in the third quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 667,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 64.07%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

