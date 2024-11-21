Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 27,133 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 432.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,133 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIRR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $82.69 on Thursday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.