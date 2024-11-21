Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 5,106 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 287,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1594 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

