Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSEP. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at $255,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FSEP opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

