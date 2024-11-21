Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 25.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $237,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 186.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.8% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $146.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.22 and a 200 day moving average of $168.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.