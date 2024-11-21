Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.82 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 313,969 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after acquiring an additional 66,725 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $288.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.28 and a twelve month high of $294.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

