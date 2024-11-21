Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.99 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 394.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,911.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,390.40. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,954,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,449,139 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $133.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

