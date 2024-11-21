Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after buying an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after buying an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

