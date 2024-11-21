Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

