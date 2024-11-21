Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $317,267,000 after purchasing an additional 204,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Illumina by 41.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after acquiring an additional 801,814 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,514,000 after buying an additional 1,997,010 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,068,869 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $284,097,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $155,067,000 after buying an additional 1,118,747 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $131.68 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.51 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

