Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $9,962,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $10,872,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.20.

Cencora Trading Up 0.9 %

COR stock opened at $243.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.83 and a 52-week high of $251.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This represents a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.