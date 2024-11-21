Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.23% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCB opened at $81.87 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

