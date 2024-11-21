Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 80,839 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 1,293.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,839 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.37% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

