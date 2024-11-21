Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGUS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,183,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,048,000 after buying an additional 1,448,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,892,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,024,000 after buying an additional 1,311,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,913,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,467,000 after buying an additional 883,726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,364,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,210,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,288,000 after buying an additional 670,052 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

