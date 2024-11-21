Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 151.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,434 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 15.6% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 244,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 32.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 80,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Hexcel by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 885,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,512,000 after buying an additional 124,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 215.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after buying an additional 590,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $77.09.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HXL

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.