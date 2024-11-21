Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,708 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 779,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,459,000 after buying an additional 44,568 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 222,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 32,896 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 24,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $552.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.