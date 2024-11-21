Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 17,254 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,254 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IFV opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0337 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

