Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,788 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $207.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $162.22 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

