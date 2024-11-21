Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,413 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $85.90 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

