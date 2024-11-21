Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Position Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Proto Labs by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Proto Labs Trading Up 6.1 %

Proto Labs stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $962.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.38 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Proto Labs

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $99,806.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,581.04. This trade represents a 4.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

