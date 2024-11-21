Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives $9.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS opened at $3.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.27. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYXS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 94,740 shares in the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,643,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,082,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

