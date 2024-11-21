Q1 Earnings Estimate for BLFS Issued By HC Wainwright

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BioLife Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLFS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,592,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,208,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 585,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 262,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $2,876,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,364,000 after acquiring an additional 95,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,313.82. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $77,118.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,097.76. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,503. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

