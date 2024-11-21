Q1 Earnings Estimate for Monroe Capital Issued By B. Riley

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Monroe Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $184.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.03. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $3,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 708.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 193,298 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $327,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

