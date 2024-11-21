Q1 Earnings Forecast for MREO Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mereo BioPharma Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 9,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $44,610.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,831.29. This represents a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Denise Scots-Knight sold 28,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $127,891.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,282.49. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $236,602.

Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 58.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

