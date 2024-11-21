Q2 Earnings Estimate for Jack in the Box Issued By Wedbush

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a report released on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.65.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ JACK opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.93. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 70.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 89,649 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.