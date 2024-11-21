Q3 Earnings Estimate for Biotricity Issued By HC Wainwright

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Biotricity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biotricity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biotricity’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Biotricity Price Performance

Biotricity stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.22. Biotricity has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

Institutional Trading of Biotricity

Biotricity ( NASDAQ:BTCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biotricity stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of Biotricity as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

