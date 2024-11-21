Q4 Earnings Estimate for CADL Issued By HC Wainwright

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Candel Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Candel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Candel Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Candel Therapeutics by 327.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Candel Therapeutics news, major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 929,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,835.46. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $193,380 in the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Candel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.