Q4 Earnings Estimate for CADL Issued By HC Wainwright

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Candel Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Candel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share.
Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $14.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics
Insider Transactions at Candel Therapeutics
In other Candel Therapeutics news, major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 929,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,835.46. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $193,380 in the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Candel Therapeutics
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
