Q4 Earnings Forecast for CVE:MGM Issued By Noble Financial

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Maple Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Maple Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Maple Gold Mines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Maple Gold Mines alerts:

Maple Gold Mines Stock Down 9.1 %

MGM stock opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. Maple Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.