QHSLab (USAQ) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QHSLab and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QHSLab $1.41 million -$470,000.00 -8.50 QHSLab Competitors $1.01 billion $10.22 million -6.27

QHSLab’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than QHSLab. QHSLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares QHSLab and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QHSLab -3.24% N/A -3.43% QHSLab Competitors -568.57% -156.88% -27.81%

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

QHSLab has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QHSLab’s competitors have a beta of 0.47, meaning that their average share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 74.2% of QHSLab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. The company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. QHSLab, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

