Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $1,047,620.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,047,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,741,295.98. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Qualys Trading Up 3.9 %

QLYS stock opened at $147.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.17 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 294.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 149.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at $40,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

